IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,350,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $312.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $314.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total transaction of $3,840,097.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total transaction of $4,860,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,390 shares of company stock valued at $24,709,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

