ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.96. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

