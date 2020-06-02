ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,442 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 317.1% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $47,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,080 shares of company stock worth $641,015 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

