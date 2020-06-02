ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.61. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.16.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

