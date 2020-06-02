IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $327.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $290.00 to $327.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Instinet cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.10. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $279.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.47 and a beta of 1.19.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $195,148,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,879,000 after acquiring an additional 706,592 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $116,874,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,786,000 after acquiring an additional 609,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,870 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

