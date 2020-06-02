Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.87.
H has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.
In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE H opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.
