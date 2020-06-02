Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.87.

H has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

