Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.06.

HBM opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.87 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 874,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,642,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 633,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 138,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

