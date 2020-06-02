Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stake Reduced by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. ValuEngine lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $307.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

