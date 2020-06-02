Holders Technology plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:HDT)

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) announced a dividend on Monday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HDT stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.72. Holders Technology has a twelve month low of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 49.90 ($0.66).

Holders Technology (LON:HDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 4.31 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes special laminates and materials, equipment, and supplies for printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through PCB and LED segments. The company also distributes LED-related components, and lighting products and lighting solutions for the lighting industry.

