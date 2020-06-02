Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners in a report released on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31). Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 million.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Danske downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hoegh LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $344.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $73,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

