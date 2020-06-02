Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Holdings Decreased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

