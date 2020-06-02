HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.07 Per Share

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HICL stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 172.40 ($2.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.01. HICL Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 183 ($2.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85.

In other news, insider Simon Holden purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £26,075 ($34,300.18).

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

