Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research analysts have commented on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

HTBK stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $41.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In related news, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $31,040.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,506.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

