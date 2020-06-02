HempCoin Market Capitalization Hits $349,796.55 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $349,796.55 and approximately $834.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028836 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001239 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,130.71 or 1.00066342 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000940 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00075013 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 256,844,380 coins and its circulating supply is 256,709,230 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

