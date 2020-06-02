Head to Head Review: Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) vs. Huazhu Group (NYSE:HTHT)

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) and Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Huazhu Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of Huazhu Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Twin River Worldwide and Huazhu Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 1 3 0 2.75 Huazhu Group 1 4 7 0 2.50

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.10%. Huazhu Group has a consensus price target of $34.89, suggesting a potential downside of 0.80%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Huazhu Group.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Huazhu Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huazhu Group pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Twin River Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Huazhu Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 5.60% 16.64% 3.90% Huazhu Group 15.70% 24.55% 3.84%

Volatility and Risk

Twin River Worldwide has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huazhu Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Huazhu Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million 1.22 $55.13 million $1.81 11.55 Huazhu Group $1.61 billion 6.41 $254.00 million $0.85 41.38

Huazhu Group has higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huazhu Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers. As of September 30, 2018, it had 698 leased hotels, 3,139 manachised hotels, and 218 franchised hotels with 409,516 rooms. The company was formerly known as China Lodging Group, Limited and changed its name to Huazhu Group Limited in June 2018. Huazhu Group Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

