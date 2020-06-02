HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

AYTU stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.98. Aytu Bioscience has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 172.62% and a negative return on equity of 107.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

