Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,029,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 755,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $31,689,864.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

