Hashgard (GARD) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,817.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $996,910.64 and approximately $11,817.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

