Harley-Davidson Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

