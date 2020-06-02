Guggenheim Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $110.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DLTR. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $96.25 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,346 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,810,000 after purchasing an additional 799,936 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

