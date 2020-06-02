GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $325,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $13,987,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

