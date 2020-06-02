GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $70,377,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,800,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,530,000 after purchasing an additional 154,085 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 136,621 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,703,000 after purchasing an additional 88,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $247,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,325.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,660,918 shares of company stock worth $563,861,702. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

