Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 40.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 86.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

