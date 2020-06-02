Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for Carrefour (EPA:CA)

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

CA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.92 ($19.67).

CA opened at €13.90 ($16.16) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.66. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

