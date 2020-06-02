Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 34,501 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 68.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 35,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 23.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 530,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,556,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.