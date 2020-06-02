Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0241 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 290.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 362.5%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

GWRS opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $242.27 million, a PE ratio of 179.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.42. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.