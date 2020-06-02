Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,225. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

