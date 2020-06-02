Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROCK. Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.67.
Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $44.38 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.32.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 278,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
Recommended Story: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.