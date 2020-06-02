Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROCK. Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $44.38 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 227,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 278,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

