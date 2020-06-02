Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) PT Raised to $4.00

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

GERN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Geron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.22.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $327.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.75. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 52.95% and a negative net margin of 16,449.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Geron will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 1,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 230,247 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.