Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,879 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Generac were worth $22,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,226.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after buying an additional 250,029 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,123.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after purchasing an additional 182,532 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 99.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after buying an additional 521,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

GNRC opened at $111.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $123.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,686 shares of company stock worth $4,797,014. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

