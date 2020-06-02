FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Gap Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GAP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get GAP alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GAP by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth $15,749,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.