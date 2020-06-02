FY2020 EPS Estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Reduced by Analyst

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 28th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XBC. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.67.

CVE XBC opened at C$4.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.88. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$4.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

