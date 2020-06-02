FY2020 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a research note issued on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.08.

Saputo stock opened at C$32.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion and a PE ratio of 21.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.53. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

