FY2020 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a research note issued on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.08.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.
