FY2020 EPS Estimates for Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.27) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.83). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $5.06 on Monday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $271.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

