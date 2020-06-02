FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Lifted by Analyst

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

BAC opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.