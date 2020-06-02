FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Diageo plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Diageo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

DEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Investec downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

NYSE:DEO opened at $143.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.95 and a 200-day moving average of $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. Diageo has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

