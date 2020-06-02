FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Issued By Desjardins

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Silvercrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04).

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Silvercrest Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Silvercrest Metals stock opened at C$12.89 on Monday. Silvercrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.66. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 21.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Silvercrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

