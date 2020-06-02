FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Greenlane Rnwbl Issued By Beacon Securities (CVE:GRN)

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenlane Rnwbl in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03).

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Greenlane Rnwbl and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of CVE:GRN opened at C$0.39 on Monday. Greenlane Rnwbl has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems produce clean renewable natural gas from organic waste sources, including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

