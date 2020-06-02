Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLGT. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.55.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $378.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,800,000.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 8,677 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $133,278.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,493.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $87,213,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 667,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 117,812 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 435.5% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 327,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 266,351 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 599.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 244,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 87,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

