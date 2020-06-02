Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Freshpet stock opened at $77.18 on Monday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,286.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Freshpet by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,549,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $186,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,069.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,465 shares of company stock worth $4,637,365 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

