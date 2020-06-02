Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $73.11 on Friday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $86.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,573.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 115.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

