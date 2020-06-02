Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Flexsteel Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:FLXS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 1,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, Director Matthew Kaness acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $90,022.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,607 shares of company stock worth $222,947 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.