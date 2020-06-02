Flash (FLASH) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Flash has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $4.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.39 or 0.02038614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00179044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00029489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

