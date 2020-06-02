Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,897,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,977,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after buying an additional 298,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,072,000 after purchasing an additional 264,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 65.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,821,000 after buying an additional 262,886 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $604,957.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,661. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total value of $19,373,982.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,814,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,339 shares of company stock worth $62,753,034 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $317.68 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $320.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,970.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

