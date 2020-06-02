Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 502 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,779.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,186,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 115.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA opened at $166.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.19. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.