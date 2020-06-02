Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 390.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.