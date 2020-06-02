Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,286 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AR Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 216.7% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE BUD opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.97. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.31. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.