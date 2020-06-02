Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 16 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $12,110,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Booking by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,670.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,475.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,718.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,730.96.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.