Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after buying an additional 31,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.

Shares of ALGN opened at $250.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.49. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $319.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,692.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,562 shares of company stock worth $5,196,115. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

