Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.11.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

